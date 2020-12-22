UrduPoint.com
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Regent Of Pahang

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:15 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pahang

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today received HRH the Regent of Pahang, Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, and H.H.

Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim.

Sheikh Khaled discussed with the guest princes the strong friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and mutually beneficial ways to develop them further across various fields.

The meeting was held in the presence of Mohammad Tarid bin Sufian, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE.

