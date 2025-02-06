Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Speaker Of Jordan’s House Of Representatives

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received Ahmed Al Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, commending the deep-rooted and historical fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields of mutual interest, in line with the vision and directives of the leaderships of both nations to serve their shared interests and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

