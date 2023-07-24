Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2023 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received His Royal Highness, Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Regent of Pahang, son of His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia.

During the meeting at the offices of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khaled welcomed Prince Hassanal Ibrahim to the UAE and discussed the close relations between the UAE and Malaysia, as well as opportunities for collaboration across fields of mutual interest to serve the interests of the people of both nations.

The meeting was held in the presence of Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Mansour Al Dhaheri.

