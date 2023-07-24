Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives The Regent Of Pahang

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2023 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received His Royal Highness, Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Regent of Pahang, son of His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia.

During the meeting at the offices of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khaled welcomed Prince Hassanal Ibrahim to the UAE and discussed the close relations between the UAE and Malaysia, as well as opportunities for collaboration across fields of mutual interest to serve the interests of the people of both nations.

The meeting was held in the presence of Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Mansour Al Dhaheri.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Malaysia July

Recent Stories

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

1 minute ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East