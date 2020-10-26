Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives UFC President Dana White

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, received Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, following the conclusion of "Return to Fight Island" on Yas Island.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General at Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

His Highness commended the quality of events that brought together top fighters from different countries and attracted viewers from around the world, thanks to the strong partnership #AbuDhabi has with UFC.

At the meeting, Dana White expressed his gratitude to Abu Dhabi for hosting Fight Island twice this year despite COVID-19 measures and with the highest standards of health and safety. He also expressed UFC’s commitment to continue to host fights in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the emirate’s status as the new home of UFC.