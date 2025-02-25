Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Unified Medical Operations Command Centre ecosystem in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has reviewed the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC) ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with public and private sector entities, to establish an advanced and smart healthcare system capable of managing emergencies, crises and disasters with efficiency and precision.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed UMOC’s state-of-the-art preparedness and response model, the first of its kind worldwide. The model is designed to provide a smart ecosystem consolidating the regulatory frameworks and governance protocols for emergency response in the emirate, covering all phases from pre-hospital procedures to hospital admission and healthcare service coordination. It also supports medical teams by ensuring the availability of strategic medical stockpiles in the emirate, contributing to community safety and wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also briefed on the centre’s facilities, cutting-edge technologies and capabilities, including state-of-the-art AI-driven systems, advanced data integration solutions, and real-time communication tools. The smart ambulance systems demonstrated during the briefing enable emergency teams to record patients’ vital medical data in real time, ensuring swift and accurate data transmission and allowing medical teams to prepare for immediate treatment upon the patient’s arrival.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE’s leadership commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services in line with the highest standards, emphasising the value of a smart ecosystem in the management of medical operations. He highlighted the importance of leveraging the latest advanced technologies and solutions to strengthen the coordination and communication among healthcare providers, further enhancing readiness to effectively and efficiently manage emergencies and crises.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled stressed the significance of continuing to equip this vital sector with qualified personnel, advanced facilities, modern technologies and state-of-the-art equipment. His Highness highlighted that these are essential for the sector to fulfil its pivotal role in safeguarding community members and effectively managing various types of emergencies, crises and disasters in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, highlighted the significance of the centre, stating, "The Unified Medical Operations Command Centre is a testament to the collaborative efforts and visionary guidance of our leadership. It stands as the beating heart of Abu Dhabi’s integrated capabilities to manage medical emergencies, disasters and crises. This centre is a cornerstone of the emirate’s robust and sustainable healthcare ecosystem infrastructure and strategic vision, ensuring continued advancements and resilience in responding to medical emergencies, disasters and crises while maintaining seamless operations across the healthcare sector.

"

He added, "By adopting a comprehensive approach, UMOC supports the development of a sustainable emergency management system capable of identifying and addressing emerging challenges with precision and efficiency. It contributes to safeguarding the health and well-being of the community members while positioning Abu Dhabi as a global pioneer in advanced healthcare systems."

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Established under the leadership of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, UMOC serves as a central hub for formulating, developing and coordinating emergency response and preparedness frameworks. The centre collaborates with representatives from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Response Plus Medical Services and major healthcare providers, such as NMC, PureHealth, ADNOC, Ahalia Group, Mediclinic, Burjeel, and M42, as well as ambulance services providers and support functions, including poison centres, organ transplantation programmes, blood banks and mortuaries.

Strategic partners, including the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Ministry of Defence, Emergencies Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Malaffi, are also integral to its operations.

Through collaboration and coordination with key stakeholders, the centre will serve as a central hub for emergency management and a vital enhancement to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. By leveraging the expertise of highly skilled professionals, deploying data-driven strategies and integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, the centre aims to strengthen public health safeguards, advance emergency readiness and optimise response capabilities to the highest standards.

Moreover, UMOC will oversee pre-hospital services and procedures, including the operations of emergency medical teams and ambulance services, while providing support to ambulance providers during major events. The centre also features an advanced AI-powered system designed to optimise ambulance routes by analysing data to determine the fastest and safest routes from the incident site to healthcare facilities. Additionally, the system ensures the efficient allocation of cases to the most suitable healthcare facilities, such as specialised centres for burns or strokes.

The centre also integrates a smart triage system to prioritise emergency cases instantly and features a real-time monitoring and tracking system for ambulance vehicles’ movements. Additionally, UMOC includes an early warning system that predicts potential outbreaks and diseases by analysing current alerts and historical data using artificial intelligence.