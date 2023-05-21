UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed To Begin Official Visit To Malaysia On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday to discuss opportunities for mutual cooperation that will benefit both countries and their people.


The visit takes place with the aim of further strengthening relations and bilateral ties between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.

