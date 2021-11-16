UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours ADIPEC 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIPEC 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has toured the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2021.

During the tour, Sheikh Khaled met with energy leaders and partners from around the world, and discussed the latest innovations being developed to reduce carbon emissions and support the energy transition.

He also visited various exhibitors and stands representing participating countries and global energy companies, including ADNOC, where he praised the company’s efforts to advance energy sustainability solutions and its achievements in becoming the least-carbon intensive oil and gas producer in the world.

ADIPEC 2021 is hosting more than 100,000 energy professionals from around the world and more than 2,000 exhibiting companies.

The event brings together experts from across the energy space to exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and find solutions to key industry issues.

Related Topics

World Exchange Company Abu Dhabi Oil Gas Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite ..

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

4 minutes ago
 Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Wa ..

Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Want to Resolve Border Crisis - ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits digital revenue rural centre

Commissioner visits digital revenue rural centre

4 minutes ago
 Bone Marrow center to be inaugurated soon

Bone Marrow center to be inaugurated soon

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss development projects

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss development projects

4 minutes ago
 Development funds utilization in KP registers 425% ..

Development funds utilization in KP registers 425% increase

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.