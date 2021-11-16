Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIPEC 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has toured the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2021.

During the tour, Sheikh Khaled met with energy leaders and partners from around the world, and discussed the latest innovations being developed to reduce carbon emissions and support the energy transition.

He also visited various exhibitors and stands representing participating countries and global energy companies, including ADNOC, where he praised the company’s efforts to advance energy sustainability solutions and its achievements in becoming the least-carbon intensive oil and gas producer in the world.

ADIPEC 2021 is hosting more than 100,000 energy professionals from around the world and more than 2,000 exhibiting companies.

The event brings together experts from across the energy space to exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and find solutions to key industry issues.