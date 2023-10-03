Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours ADIPEC 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2023 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited ADIPEC, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
During the tour, His Highness visited local and international exhibits and pavilions, and reviewed the latest climate technologies and decarbonisation projects that are helping to accelerate the energy transition and address global energy challenges.

HH was also briefed by exhibitors on new energy projects and innovative sustainbility solutions.
His Highness was accompanied by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate.
Commenting on the event, His Highness affirmed that the UAE has made significant strides in addressing energy challenges and climate change through the launch of clean and renewable energy projects, and by launching innovative initiatives that support long-term growth.

His Highness also emphasised the importance of global, cross-sector collaboration to build a sustainable future for all.
This year’s edition of ADIPEC focuses on four key industry areas: decarbonisation acceleration, maritime and logistics, digitalisation in energy, and manufacturing and industrialisation.

These sectors are crucial for building partnerships and collaborations across industries, playing a vital role in forming the future of energy.
ADIPEC is being held from 2-5 October, under the theme ‘Decarbonising.

Faster. Together’. It aims to foster global partnerships and find solutions to rapid decarbonisation while ensuring energy security, backed by the collective insights of 160,000 attendees, 2,200 companies, and 40 global ministers

