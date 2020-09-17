Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Bay, part of Miral’s AED12 billion portfolio of developments under construction

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of experiences, today welcomed H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, at Yas Island’s Yas Bay, which is to become Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination.

The development will play an important role in the continued growth of Yas Island and positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business.

Yas Bay represents an AED4 billion investment, which is an integral part of Miral’s AED12 billion diverse portfolio of leisure and entertainment developments under construction.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was briefed on the development’s masterplan with various achievements and milestones highlighted on Yas Bay. The project, located on the southern end of Yas Island, encompasses three distinct areas; The Waterfront, the Residences and twofour54, and is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals.

The tour included the iconic Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi’s multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue, which will be the epicentre of Yas Bay’s Waterfront and is set to host UFC and other world-class events. Once open, the Arena will become one of the leading entertainment venues in the region, designed to accommodate both large-scale and private events, with flexible capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people.

Sheikh Khaled commended the progress achieved to date and the ongoing success of Yas Island in building its reputation as a global tourism destination; commenting, "Projects such as Yas Bay are part of our efforts to raise the bar and set a new global standard in leisure and entertainment.

We are focused on realising our vision, no matter what changes we face, of cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for tourism, business, and investment."

Commenting on the tour of Yas Bay, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "We are honoured to have Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tour Yas Bay and view the significant progress we have made across Abu Dhabi’s new iconic development. Yas Bay reflects our vision for Yas Island, positioning it as a top global tourism destination for entertainment, leisure and business and, ultimately contributes to Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry growth."

During the visit, the progress of the Hilton Yas Bay Hotel and the planned Pier were showcased, while an overview of the completed public realm and infrastructure were also highlighted. The 546-room 5 Star hotel, and the accompanying beach club, are now over 93 per cent complete and set to be opened this year. The Pier, once open, will feature 37 cafés and restaurants as well as 19 retail outlets.

Miral remains committed to enriching the diverse experiences available on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, as it contributes to the emirate’s wider economic diversification plans.

Miral’s unique portfolio of current and developed assets and experiences, includes attractions on Yas Island; from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld, to the newly opened CLYMB Abu Dhabi.