UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits 16th Edition Of IDEX 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition of IDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – Hi.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), which brings together defence industry leaders and experts from around the world to build partnerships and showcase the latest innovations in the field.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 16th edition of IDEX is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 24 February.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visited a number of pavilions of UAE-based companies – the number of which has increased by 17 percent on the previous edition of IDEX to reach 41 exhibiting companies in the 2023 edition – including Edge Group, where he reviewed advanced solutions to enhance reconnaissance, logistics operations, and a range of military operations.

Sheikh Khaled also visited the Tawazun Council pavilion, where he was briefed on the latest solutions and initiatives that are strengthening the UAE’s defence and security sector through sustainable and innovative technologies that are accelerating industry growth and enhancing national capabilities. In addition, he was briefed by experts at the pavilions of leading international security companies on advanced air, land and sea defence products.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

IDEX attracts companies from around the world to exhibit products and services in the defence sector, and showcases homegrown innovations that are on par with international products on quality, design and performance.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Visit February From Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innova ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innovation Month 2023

23 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Ban ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Bangladesh Over Port Entry Ban

13 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty ..

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety ..

13 minutes ago
 UN urges 'pause' to Israeli judicial reform plans

UN urges 'pause' to Israeli judicial reform plans

13 minutes ago
 Despite challenges, govt steering economy towards ..

Despite challenges, govt steering economy towards growth: Dar

15 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam inaugurates SNGPL distribution network ..

Amir Muqam inaugurates SNGPL distribution network for 26 villages in Kaatlang, M ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.