‏Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:45 PM

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

The event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 3rd October.

During his tour, Sheikh Khaled visited various exhibitors and stands, representing 44 countries from around the world, and was briefed on the latest trends and technology solutions for use in hunting, equestrian activities and environmental protection. He highlighted the significance of providing platforms that celebrate and preserve cultural heritage for future generations, and praised efforts to champion sustainable hunting practices.

ADIHEX is the largest exhibition of its kind in the MENA region. The 2021 edition is taking place over seven successive days for the first time, hosting 680 companies and 319 exhibitors across 50,000sqm – the largest area in the event’s history.

As well as hosting exhibitors from around the world, ADIHEX will stage more than 90 live events including musical and heritage equestrian shows, horse training workshops, Arabian camel auctions, and archery on horseback. It will also host 50 educational workshops across four areas: sustainability, falconry, equestrian and arts. More than 125 Emirati, Arab and international artists will also display their creativity in the arts and crafts sector.

