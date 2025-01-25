Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Al Hosn Festival.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘A Living Expression of Abu Dhabi’s Culture’, the event is taking place from 25th January until 9th February 2025 in Al Hosn area, Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the emirate’s vibrant heritage and culture.

Also visiting the festival were H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Staff Lieutenant General (retired) Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and a number of sheikhs and their children.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the importance of cultural and heritage events, as they play a pivotal role in instiling the values of the national cultural heritage in younger generations, as an integral part of the national identity that reflects the traditions of the UAE.

He also highlighted that the festival is an opportunity to enhance communication between generations and preserve the cultural heritage that reflects national identity and embodies Emirati values.

During the visit, Their Highnesses met with the festival organisers and discussed the event’s role in preserving and celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Their Highnesses also toured a selection of cultural, artistic, and entertainment activities featured in this year’s festival programme, which celebrate authentic traditions and reflect the richness and depth of Emirati values.

A key component of the UAE’s cultural Calendar, this year’s edition of Al Hosn Festival features several events, performances, and workshops that celebrate the national identity and showcase traditional Emirati crafts, alongside a variety of artistic activities highlighting the historical aspects of the UAE’s legacy and cultural heritage.