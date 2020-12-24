Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Residential Communities on Yas Island

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) ABU DHAB, 24th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited several developments by Aldar Properties on Yas Island.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar Properties, and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Aldar's Chief Executive Officer, where they discussed the solid fundamentals of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market and the growing role of public-private partnerships.

Sheikh Khaled visited a number of Aldar’s integrated communities on Yas Island, and was briefed on the company’s commitment to building affordable, high quality developments that are in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to enhance liveability and the quality of life in the Emirate. Aldar’s role in creating healthy and inclusive communities that embrace the diverse social and cultural fabric in Abu Dhabi was also discussed. All the developments he toured feature a wide range of facilities that promote healthy and active living, including cycling and jogging tracks, gyms, outdoor venues and parks.

Sheikh Khaled also viewed the progress achieved on Aldar’s upcoming residential project, providing high quality accommodation for its hospitality and retail staff in the heart of Yas Island.

Aldar’s adoption of the latest technologies and innovations was also among the topics discussed during the visit. The company is deploying various techniques and solutions to promote sustainable development and living across Abu Dhabi. This includes 3D printing technology, which is currently being used to build the world’s first fully structural 3D printed building on Aldar’s Yas Acres Golf Course.

Sheikh Khaled also heard from Al Mubarak and Al Dhiyebi about Aldar’s commitment to integrate and promote social and environmental sustainability across its business, particularly in the areas of environmental standards, reducing its carbon footprint, materials procurement and worker welfare. The company is also implementing sustainable development practices as part of its In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which was also discussed during the tour.

He stressed the importance of expanding the ICV programme into the real estate sector, and the sustainable benefits it can bring to the local economy and SMEs, in particular. He also touched on the programme’s role in creating skilled employment opportunities and training programmes for UAE nationals, which is a top priority for Aldar.

Sheikh Khaled's Yas Island tour included Aldar’s Water's Edge, Ansam, West Yas, Yas Acres and Mayan.