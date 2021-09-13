UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Expo 2020 Dubai Site And UAE Pavilion

Mon 13th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site, where he met with Expo 2020 National team members and reviewed their exceptional preparations for the global event.

Sheikh Khaled toured the site with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and was briefed on the final preparations of the World Expo, its state-of-the-art facilities, and pavilions that focus on the event’s three sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

He also visited the UAE Pavilion, which tells the story of the UAE and how it has become home to people from all over the world.

Sheikh Khaled, accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, met with the UAE Pavilion National team and praised their efforts and readiness to welcome guests from all over the world to the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled said, "We are proud of the exceptional preparations that have been made at Expo 2020 Dubai, including the event’s international agenda.

The UAE Pavilion will enhance cultural exchange and convey the UAE’s rich cultural heritage to the world."

Al Hashemy said, "We are ready to stage an exceptional edition of this global event and to welcome guests from around the world to the UAE.

"The UAE Pavilion offers incredible design and an outstanding experience to visitors through the authentic human stories it tells of the UAE and its people."

The UAE Pavilion is the host country pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. It tells the story of the UAE from its ancient roots, including its people, goods and ideas, to its transformation into a unified country, and home to people from over 200 countries. It narrates the UAE’s ambitious cultural legacy, conveying to the local and international community stories about the authenticity of the UAE’s people, the legacy of its ancestors and its deep-rooted history.

It also offers visitors an inspiring experience that explores the true meaning and positive impact of the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while fostering human connections, and helping to shape a bright future for all.

