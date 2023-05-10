Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the first UAE Climate Tech forum at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the exhibition and met with local and international companies offering pioneering solutions that are driving net-zero efforts around the world.

He also visited zones dedicated to decarbonisation, alternative energy, innovation, sustainable production, AI and digitisation.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology.

Being held during the Year of Sustainability and ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023, UAE Climate Tech is taking place until 11 May, and aims to accelerate efforts to decarbonise at scale and deliver climate action while enabling socio-economic growth.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in partnership with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the forum builds on the country’s legacy of climate leadership and practical and progressive climate solutions and has gathered more than 1,000 global policymakers, CEOs, experts, academics, technology leaders, pioneers and investors to drive momentum to reduce global emissions by at least 43 percent by 2030, in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Dr Al Jaber said, "The visit of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to the UAE Climate Technology Forum reflects the UAE leadership's keenness to support the nation’s efforts to harness technology to drive sustainable growth and climate action".

He added, "In line with the UAE leadership's vision, UAE Climate Tech aims to leverage technology and the latest innovations to turn one of our biggest challenges into one of the greatest opportunities for sustainable social and economic development. The forum brings together technology companies, major industries, finance, government agencies, civil society, the energy sector, and other key players who play an active role in enabling sustainable development. During the forum, we will discuss ways to enhance collaboration and integration across all sectors to enable climate action that will transform, decarbonise, and future-proof our economies.”