Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Hub71 as it celebrates more than 100 start-ups joining tech ecosystem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Executive Committee, has visited Hub71 as it celebrates more than 100 start-ups joining the global tech ecosystem in less than two years.

His Highness met start-up founders to hear about their journeys building pioneering businesses in Abu Dhabi. He also discussed future plans to expand the ecosystem to welcome more entrepreneurs innovating in Abu Dhabi's priority tech industries and Hub71's regional and international partnership plans as a unique platform within the global tech community.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was joined by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Hub71; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company; Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muheiri, Deputy Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company; Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71; Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder and CEO of Hub71 start-up Rizek Rizek; John Hensel, Co-founder and COO of Hub71 start-up Securrency Securrency; and Fodhil Benturquia, Founder and CEO of Hub71 start-up Okadoc.

Hub71, a flagship initiative of Ghadan 21, reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enabling innovators to thrive and to enhancing society through technology, with partnerships that bring together key enablers, securing capital and enabling start-ups to expand into new markets beyond Abu Dhabi.

Hub71’s community has expanded from 35 start-ups to 102 since January 2020, representing 191 per cent growth in one year. The community now includes start-ups from Israel, South Korea, Czech Republic and Nigeria, which joined in December 2020.