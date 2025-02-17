Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 21st February 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured several national and international pavilions and was briefed on key innovations and cutting-edge technologies, including advanced defence systems, equipment, solutions in artificial intelligence, digital defence technology, and unmanned systems.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of IDEX in driving innovation, fostering knowledge exchange, and showcasing cutting-edge defence technologies, highlighting the exhibition’s role in further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for defence and security industries, as well as its expanding scope of strategic partnerships with leading companies and specialised entities across this vital sector.

He reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to the defence sector and its focus on remaining at the forefront of advanced defence technologies, stressing that adopting innovation, technological solutions, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems further strengthens the UAE’s defence capabilities and supports the sector’s continued development.

During the tour of national pavilions, he commended the progress of the local defence industry, emphasising the need to continue empowering Emirati talent through strategic partnerships and a robust research and development ecosystem, further enhancing the UAE’s leading position in the industry.

IDEX 2025 is a major global event specialising in the defence and security industries, attracting wide participation from more than 65 countries. The event provides a leading platform for high-level dialogue sessions attended by leaders, officials, decision-makers and specialists from around the world to showcase the latest defence technologies and explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships among local, regional and global entities in the defence industry.