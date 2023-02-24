UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits IDEX And NAVDEX 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), which gathered worldwide decision-makers and experts to discuss a shared vision of security and view cutting-edge innovations shaping the industry.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the events are being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was accompanied by his children, Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled visited the pavilions of domestic and international companies leading the industry in state-of-the-art land, naval, and air defence solutions and equipment. He was also briefed on initiatives that are strengthening the UAE’s capabilities in the defence and security sector.

IDEX attracts companies from around the world to exhibit products and services in the defence sector and showcases home-grown innovations that are on par with international products in quality, design and performance.

NAVDEX is a leading global maritime defence industry event that attracts worldwide experts and innovators to share knowledge, build partnerships, and showcase new products being developed by UAE-based and international companies.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Company Abu Dhabi Visit February Event From Industry Share

Recent Stories

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

1 hour ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

2 hours ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.