Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), which gathered worldwide decision-makers and experts to discuss a shared vision of security and view cutting-edge innovations shaping the industry.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the events are being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness was accompanied by his children, Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled visited the pavilions of domestic and international companies leading the industry in state-of-the-art land, naval, and air defence solutions and equipment. He was also briefed on initiatives that are strengthening the UAE’s capabilities in the defence and security sector.

IDEX attracts companies from around the world to exhibit products and services in the defence sector and showcases home-grown innovations that are on par with international products in quality, design and performance.

NAVDEX is a leading global maritime defence industry event that attracts worldwide experts and innovators to share knowledge, build partnerships, and showcase new products being developed by UAE-based and international companies.