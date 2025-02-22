Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated community hubs across Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Nabdh Al Falah community hub in Abu Dhabi’s Al Falah area.

Overseen by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), the hub has introduced a new model for integrated and inclusive community centres, in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, of 2025 as the Year of Community.

H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured several facilities at the hub and received briefings on its key initiatives and projects, including Majlisna by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, which aims to revive traditional Emirati social gatherings, as well as community recreational projects developed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi.

H.H. also reviewed the Abu Dhabi Gaming initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which is spearheaded at Nabdh Al Falah Community Hub.

During the visit, H.H. directed the expansion of comprehensive community hubs across Abu Dhabi to enhance social wellbeing, provide a wide range of high-quality programmes that cater to diverse community needs and create interactive spaces that strengthen social cohesion.

H.H.

highlighted the importance of engaging with community members to better understand their aspirations and needs, reinforcing social bonds and supporting sustainable community development across the emirate.

H.H.

was briefed on the hub’s facilities and diverse programmes, delivered in collaboration with public, private and third-sector entities. These programmes include workshops and activities that cater to children, youth, families and senior citizens.

H.H.

toured the hub’s halls, which are designed to meet the needs of the local community, empowering young people by nurturing their skills and capabilities, and equipping them to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy.

H.H.

reaffirmed that fostering a socially connected and inclusive environment is a key priority for the wise leadership. His Highness emphasised that this aligns with the Year of Community initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to strengthen social cohesion and encourage greater participation and shared responsibility among community members.

H.H. also highlighted the pivotal role of Nabdh Al Falah and similar integrated community hubs in strengthening social bonds and providing diverse, high-quality social services aligned with global best practices.

These hubs offer state-of-the-art facilities and interactive spaces that help foster meaningful social connections, contributing to a more inclusive and cohesive society.



Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, said: "The inauguration of Nabdh Al Falah community hub represents a significant milestone in advancing the concept of integrated community hubs, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop initiatives and projects that serve individuals and families, elevate quality of life across all community segments and ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come."

He added that Nabdh Al Falah embodies the leadership’s vision to promote social participation, enhance community cohesion and strengthen values of cooperation and solidarity.

This vision aligns with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community in the UAE. He emphasised that the hub represents an extension of the Voice of the Community approach, through which the DCD continuously listens to community members using scientific methodologies to design initiatives that best address their needs.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: "As part of the Year of Community, we look forward to Nabdh community hubs becoming a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s social sector’s main objectives, reflecting its future vision and its role in fostering a socially connected society.

These hubs will serve as multi-purpose destinations that cater to all community segments."

He added: "The hub includes a multi-use hall for hosting community events, dedicated spaces and rooms for programmes and workshops, as well as facilities that promote healthy lifestyles, including sports fields and walking and cycling tracks.

It is designed to serve all members of Abu Dhabi’s community, including families and youth, both Emiratis and residents alike."

In its initial months of operation, the hub will offer more than 145 programmes in collaboration with over 38 entities, covering five key fields: Social and Recreational, Sports and Wellbeing, Learning and Skill Development, Social Support, and Culture and National Identity programmes.

During the visit, H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Sara Awadh Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; and Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi.

