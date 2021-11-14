Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Netherlands, New Zealand and Singapore pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the Netherlands, New Zealand and Singapore pavilions at Expo 2020.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the themes and pioneering innovations on display in the three countries’ pavilions, which are all located in the Sustainability district at the Expo 2020 site.

He praised their use of ground-breaking technology and exploration of pressing themes to advance sustainability solutions in multiple fields, including climate change, farming, and communities.

Sheikh Khaled also highlighted the role of high profile global events such as Expo and COP28 – which will be hosted in the UAE in 2023 – in providing opportunities to enable knowledge exchange and build multi-lateral partnerships to help tackle global challenges.

The Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020 is almost entirely self-sustaining, using Dutch technologies to showcase a circular system that harvests water and energy and produces food in a vertical farm.

The New Zealand pavilion explores the notion of shared and sustainable prosperity by caring for ‘people and place’.

Singapore’s net-zero pavilion features a rainforest installation powered by a self-sustaining ecosystem.