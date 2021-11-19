Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits pavilions of Saudi Arabic and Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 19th November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the pavilions of Saudi Arabia and Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, His Highness toured the pavilions’ exhibits and was briefed on their key themes. The Oman pavilion tells the story of the country’s history through the prism of frankincense, and its impact on food, medicine and cosmetics.

The Saudi Arabia pavilion offers a glimpse into the country’s future, taking the visitor on a journey through its ambitions across four main pillars: people, nature, heritage and opportunities.