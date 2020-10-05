Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today visited SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, of which construction is over 40% complete.

In collaboration with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, this landmark project will bring the next generation of marine life theme parks to Yas Island and will be home to the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre providing world-class facilities to support regional and global conservation efforts.

The project, scheduled for completion end of 2022, will be Yas Island’s next mega attraction, complementing Miral’s growing portfolio and enhancing the existing offering on the Island, further positioning it as one of the top global destinations.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the multiple level project with a total area of approximately 183,000 sqm, and the park’s design, which leverages SeaWorld’s more than 55 years of experience in marine research, conservation, and animal welfare. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will feature purpose-built habitats and ecosystems that will house different species together, as they are in the wild.

Once complete, the marine life theme park will offer unique immersive experiences that engage visitors from the UAE and around the world, broadening their knowledge and appreciation of marine life.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will feature six distinct realms which tell a unified and immersive "One Ocean" story showing the interconnectivity between all life on Earth and our oceans – "We are connected to the Ocean, and the Ocean connects all of us." Once complete, the park will feature one of the world’s largest and most progressive indoor aquariums, an immersive ride that takes guests on a thrilling and visually stunning journey from Pole to Pole, and countless interactive exhibits.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "This is yet another great new addition to Yas Island’s immersive attractions and experiences. It will help further position the island as a top global destination and contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision.

We are proud to have partnered with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment on this incredible project, which brings more than 55 years of expertise in marine conservation and world class marine animal care to Yas Island."

Commenting on the partnership with Miral, Scott Ross, Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said, "It’s a privilege to partner with Miral, a best-in-class organisation, to build the first new SeaWorld Park in over 30 years and the first outside of North America. Yas Island is a visionary and transformational project and is already becoming a landmark destination for global travellers. We are thrilled SeaWorld will be a part of this special place, which will further expand our vitally important marine life research, rescue, conservation and education efforts in the region."

The new research centre will serve as an advanced knowledge hub for researchers, scientists, and marine conservationists to better understand and protect the region’s marine life and ecosystem. The research will include live studies into indigenous Gulf species such as dugongs and sea turtles, while further contributing to the global marine science community.

Additionally, the facility will extend SeaWorld’s already global reach and play a vital role in rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the region. To date, SeaWorld has come to the aid of more than 37,000 animals in need, returning many to the wild and providing a forever home for animals that are unable to safely return to the wild.

One of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s goals is to provide impactful education and learning opportunities for its visitors. This includes engagement with local partners to build marine life and conservation awareness initiatives, inspiring the UAE’s future generations to follow marine careers and professions.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is part of Miral’s AED12 billion investment in developments under construction. Its recent construction milestone of 40% completion includes over 50% of the concrete poured, the heaviest 50-ton steel column installed, and acrylic for the exhibits successfully fitted.