- Home
- Middle East
- Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence in Abu Dhabi
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah At His Residence In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.
Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah welcomed H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his appreciation for the visit, which reflects the UAE leadership’s approach of maintaining direct communication with members of the community and ensuring their wellbeing.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged in cordial conversations with Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah and the attendees.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled praised the significant role of Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah in promoting the values of tolerance, fraternity, and coexistence among diverse peoples and cultures, as well as his continued efforts in fostering dialogue and upholding noble humanitarian principles.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karac ..
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat
SAPM Haroon chairs high level meeting on business sector reform
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations
India cannot unilaterally withdraw from Indus Waters Treaty: Kissan Ittehad
International conference on Islamophobia kicks off in Baku
Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. F ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence in Abu Dhabi45 seconds ago
-
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation1 minute ago
-
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn patients16 minutes ago
-
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings46 minutes ago
-
EU, US agree to fast track trade negotiations1 hour ago
-
Future Guardians: Innovative educational initiative to promote student awareness of energy, water ef ..1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operations2 hours ago
-
Air Arabia, Mbank transform air travel payments with AE Coin2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives2 hours ago
-
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award ..2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham2 hours ago