Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah welcomed H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his appreciation for the visit, which reflects the UAE leadership’s approach of maintaining direct communication with members of the community and ensuring their wellbeing.



During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged in cordial conversations with Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah and the attendees.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled praised the significant role of Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah in promoting the values of tolerance, fraternity, and coexistence among diverse peoples and cultures, as well as his continued efforts in fostering dialogue and upholding noble humanitarian principles.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

