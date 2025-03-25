Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greetings

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, in the presence of H.H.

Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Their Highnesses exchanged Ramadan greetings and well wishes, praying for the UAE, its leadership, and its people to be blessed with wellbeing and prosperity, wishing the nation continued progress and development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court, as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials and local dignitaries.

