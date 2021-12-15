UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Yas Bay Waterfront

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Yas Bay Waterfront

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s newest destination on Yas Island.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the development’s state-of-the-art leisure and entertainment attractions, which include the Etihad Arena, the 545-room Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a 3km boardwalk, and world-class dining venues.

Yas Bay Waterfront officially opened to the public on 1st December 2021, in time for a series of much-anticipated events, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit, the upcoming FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena, and the festive season on Yas Island, which includes the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront destination was developed as part of Miral’s AED 4 billion investment in the overall AED 12 billion masterplan of Yas Bay. Yas Bay Waterfront further enhances Yas Island’s existing world-class facilities, and strengthens its reputation as a leisure and entertainment hub. Yas Bay Waterfront is one of three distinct areas that also includes Residences at Yas Bay and the Yas Creative Hub. Once complete, Yas Bay is set to attract 15,000 future residents and more than 10,000 business professionals.

Related Topics

World Business Abu Dhabi Visit Hub UAE Dirham December Billion

Recent Stories

Region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers gather ..

Region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers gather tomorrow in Al Dhafra for Liw ..

24 seconds ago
 Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home ..

Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home router, HUAWEI WiFi AX2

4 minutes ago
 Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outs ..

Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outside Karachi stadium

14 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in ..

Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in Al Sila on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 UAE announces 148 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoverie ..

UAE announces 148 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 4 die, 370 more test positive for coronavirus in l ..

4 die, 370 more test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hrs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.