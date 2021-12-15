Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Yas Bay Waterfront

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s newest destination on Yas Island.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the development’s state-of-the-art leisure and entertainment attractions, which include the Etihad Arena, the 545-room Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a 3km boardwalk, and world-class dining venues.

Yas Bay Waterfront officially opened to the public on 1st December 2021, in time for a series of much-anticipated events, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit, the upcoming FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena, and the festive season on Yas Island, which includes the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront destination was developed as part of Miral’s AED 4 billion investment in the overall AED 12 billion masterplan of Yas Bay. Yas Bay Waterfront further enhances Yas Island’s existing world-class facilities, and strengthens its reputation as a leisure and entertainment hub. Yas Bay Waterfront is one of three distinct areas that also includes Residences at Yas Bay and the Yas Creative Hub. Once complete, Yas Bay is set to attract 15,000 future residents and more than 10,000 business professionals.