Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Youth 4 Sustainability Hub at ADSW

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Hub at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company ‘Masdar’, ADSW takes place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 18th January 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Khaked met members of Y4S, the Masdar global initiative that empowers the next generation of sustainability leaders and was briefed on how its diverse programmes and activities are helping young people to develop the skills needed to support global sustainability efforts and create innovative solutions to growing climate challenges.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of empowering youth to play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable practices and developing climate solutions driven by knowledge, research and innovation.

He also highlighted the significance of leveraging the latest artificial intelligence solutions and technologies while focusing on advancing skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to enable young people to create sustainable solutions that bring about tangible positive change in the environmental landscape and energy sector locally, regionally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled stressed that the UAE continues to achieve significant progress in driving the transition to a clean-energy future by leveraging advanced technologies and innovations and exchanging expertise with leading global entities.

He reaffirmed that these efforts align with the objectives of the country’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, aiming to embed sustainable practices across key sectors.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Organised by Masdar from 14th to 16th January at ADSW 2025, the Y4S Hub features the Annual Y4S Forum, which includes dynamic interactive sessions, engaging debates, insightful panels and inspiring keynotes featuring leading experts, entrepreneurs and innovators.

It also hosts Out-of-Labs, an innovation marketplace showcasing cutting-edge climate technologies and net-zero solutions developed by startups and student projects, including Y4S participants.

Youth Connect, a series of hands-on workshops covering climate literacy and engaging youth climate negotiation simulations, is also a key feature, as well as Innovate 4 Climate Pitch Day, where young innovators pitch their innovative solutions for water scarcity.

Under the theme ‘The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress’, ADSW 2025 connects and empowers policymakers and business and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and spark a new era of prosperity for all.