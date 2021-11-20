UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Youth Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Youth pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has toured the Youth pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled praised the young Emirati team behind the design and implementation of the pavilion, which aims to connect youth from around the world.

He toured the pavilion with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, and Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Centre.

He was briefed on the pavilion’s experiences, which take visitors on an interactive journey of empowerment.

He also discussed with the team the message of the pavilion, which represents a global platform for youth from around the world, and serves as an incubator for youth activities at Expo 2020.

It also highlights Emirati youth initiatives and their successful efforts to empower young people and engage them fully in contributing to the community.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the key role of Emirati youth initiatives to engage young people in shaping the future of the UAE as the country prepares to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Young 2020 From Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian President

17 minutes ago
 Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

14 minutes ago
 Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th death anniversary is bein ..

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s 37th death anniversary is being observed today

26 minutes ago
 HEC- PU, UoL, SUIT, KU, IBA players excel in HEC I ..

HEC- PU, UoL, SUIT, KU, IBA players excel in HEC Inter-University Women Archery

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Art

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Art

33 minutes ago
 Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack o ..

Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack of leadership in past: Fawad

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.