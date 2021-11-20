Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Youth pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has toured the Youth pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled praised the young Emirati team behind the design and implementation of the pavilion, which aims to connect youth from around the world.

He toured the pavilion with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, and Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Centre.

He was briefed on the pavilion’s experiences, which take visitors on an interactive journey of empowerment.

He also discussed with the team the message of the pavilion, which represents a global platform for youth from around the world, and serves as an incubator for youth activities at Expo 2020.

It also highlights Emirati youth initiatives and their successful efforts to empower young people and engage them fully in contributing to the community.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the key role of Emirati youth initiatives to engage young people in shaping the future of the UAE as the country prepares to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.