Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes global energy leaders to the 7th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), today welcomed global energy leaders to the 7th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable as they gathered to discuss key issues, including the steps, which the oil and gas industry is taking to further reduce emissions and contribute to practical solutions to climate change.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed highlighted the important role of the industry in ensuring sustainable global energy supplies to support the energy transition, as well as the opportunities presented by the energy transition and strategies to mitigate a supply crunch.

At the roundtable, the CEOs discussed the key role of oil and gas in combating energy poverty and the need to ensure energy security while building the energy system of the future. The United Arab Emirates role in driving collective and sustainable energy solutions to climate change as host of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) was also highlighted at the meeting.

The roundtable, which had over 30 of the world’s leading oil, gas and petrochemicals chief executives in attendance, took place on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2021.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, invited the CEOs to this exclusive roundtable which was held under the Chatham House Rule and hosted by ADNOC at the ADNOC business Center.

Al Jaber said: "The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable was an important opportunity for global energy leaders to reflect on the impact of the outcomes of COP26 on the energy landscape and exchange views on how the oil and gas industry can and must play a vital role in connecting the energy system of today with the energy system of the future. The current supply crunch has exposed the vulnerability of the global energy system and highlighted the need for continued investments in carbon efficient oil and gas while expanding renewable energy power as we work towards a lower carbon future.

"Great insights were shared on these important issues and strategies for producing more energy with fewer emissions, highlighting the value of convening the top industry executives in dialogue. As we navigate the energy transition, the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will continue to provide a platform to drive the conversation forward across our industry."

The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable was moderated by Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit and author of The New Map. The strength of attendance by CEOs from around the world, underscores Abu Dhabi’s key role in helping to shape the global energy dialogue.

In addition to Dr. Al Jaber, the roundtable was attended by Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Bernard Looney, CEO, bp; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX; Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental; Alfred Stern, CEO of OMV; Vagit Alekperov, President and CEO of LUKOIL; Liu Yijiang, Chairman of ZhenHua Oil and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes; Wang Dongjin, Chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC); Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil; Steve Phimister, MD of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO); Tsutomu Sugimori, Chairman and Group CEO of ENEOS Holdings; Hiroshi Kiriyama, Group CEO of Cosmo; Don Sub Kim, President and CEO of Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC); Yongsoo Huh, CEO of GS Energy; Subhash Kumar, MD & CEO of Oil and Gas Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC); Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC); Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Shunichi Kito, CEO of Idemitsu; Satoshi Onoda, Chairman of JERA; Rovnag Abdullayev, President and CEO of Socar; Mark Thomas, Chief Executive of nogaholding; John Lindsay, President and CEO of Helmerich & Payne; Felipe Bayón, CEO of Ecopetrol; Moshe Kaplinsky Peleg, CEO of Bazan Group; Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of Schlumberger and Dr. Martin Brudermüller, CEO of BASF.