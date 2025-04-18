Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, a transformative multisensory art experience and cultural landmark in Saadiyat Cultural District.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised that the opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading centre for arts, culture and innovation and praised efforts to further develop and enrich Abu Dhabi’s dynamic cultural and creative landscape.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted that the opening of teamLab Phenoma Abu Dhabi reinforces the UAE leadership’s commitment to fostering creativity and building knowledge, further elevating Abu Dhabi as a global destination for cultural exchange and connecting communities through art and technology.

The grand opening welcomed distinguished guests and cultural leaders, and featured a specially composed performance by renowned Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi. The score was paired with a display of 6,000 synchronised drones and pyrotechnics, curated to celebrate the new milestone of Saadiyat Cultural District.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a groundbreaking cultural landmark that redefines immersive art experiences on a global scale. It embodies a bold vision that pushes the boundaries of creativity, technology, and human perception, offering visitors an experience unlike any other. Together with our partner, teamLab, we take great pride in bringing this pioneering concept to life, reinforcing our commitment to shaping world-class experiences that inspire, engage, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s cultural legacy. Saadiyat Cultural District is a cultural landmark of global significance, bringing together the world’s greatest minds and institutions to foster dialogue, inspire creativity, and shape a more connected future.”

Toshiyuki Inoko, Founder of teamLab, said: “The artworks in teamLab Phenomena do not exist independently but are created by the environment. Even if people immerse themselves physically into the artwork, the artwork will remain intact, capable of naturally restoring itself even if disrupted.

However, when the environment is not sustained, the artwork will disappear. The boundaries of the artwork are ambiguous and continuous with the environment.”

Spanning 17,000 square metres, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has been developed by the internationally acclaimed art collective teamLab, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The multisensory art experience reflects the emirate’s commitment to fostering creativity and cultural innovation on a global scale, by presenting transformative artworks that each blend art, science and technology.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is designed to explore and transcend the limits of guests’ imagination. Each artwork within the purpose-built venue will evolve over time through the interplay of light, sound and movement. Unlike traditional artworks, the artworks at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi are fluid, existing in a dynamic relationship with their environment, responding to guests’ actions and natural changes in the environment, creating a living, breathing art experience.

Comprising two distinct Wet and Dry areas, guests will be immersed in a series of mesmerising visuals, vibrant landscapes and interactive installations that dissolve the boundaries between art and audience. Every artwork offers an adaptive experience and ensures that each visitor experience is unique.

In the Dry artwork area, visitors will encounter a variety of artworks that encourage interaction, where artworks respond to their movements and actions, creating a unique connection between guests and the artwork. As they move into the Wet artwork area, guests will follow a dedicated walkway leading them into a realm filled with fluid, hands-on experiences that further deepen connection with the art.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a key addition to Saadiyat Cultural District, which upon completion will be the largest concentration of cultural and educational institutions in the world. This district is home to a variety of museums and cultural landmarks, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the upcoming Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

