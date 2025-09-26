Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate conferral on OpenAI CEO

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the inaugural Honorary Doctorate conferral ceremony of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), awarding Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in recognition of his transformative leadership in artificial intelligence.
This honour celebrates a professional lifetime of achievements that has propelled artificial intelligence from research labs to real-world impact at an unprecedented scale.
During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Sam Altman on receiving MBZUAI’s first honorary doctorate, affirming that this recognition reflects a career of groundbreaking contributions that align with the UAE’s vision for leadership in artificial intelligence and innovation. He emphasised that the nation is building a comprehensive AI ecosystem designed to serve humanity and drive inclusive growth.
The conferral took place as part of a special ceremony at the MBZUAI campus in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by ministers, dignitaries, university leadership, faculty and students.
Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of MBZUAI’s board of Trustees, said, “Contributing to the UAE’s ambition to create positive global change through advanced technology, the conferral of MBZUAI’s first Honorary Doctorate on Sam Altman is a testament to the university’s growing stature as a global center of excellence in artificial intelligence.
Sam is a pioneer whose brilliance and tenacity have made the transformational benefits of AI accessible and impactful for individuals, organisations, and societies worldwide.”
Professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI President and University Professor, said, “Sam Altman has brought artificial intelligence into the hands of people everywhere. He has turned AI from a research concept into a global engine of progress. His vision, conviction, and courage in scaling generative AI have changed how billions of people process, apply and share information. In honoring him today, we recognise not only an extraordinary innovator and leader, but also the enduring legacy he is building in shaping humanity’s future.”
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said, “I am honoured to receive MBZUAI’s inaugural honorary doctorate. The university’s commitment to putting AI at the center of education and research is truly commendable. As we enter a new era shaped by AI, the UAE’s bold vision to advance this technology responsibly and ambitiously aligns with our mission to ensure its benefits are widely shared.”
