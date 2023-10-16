Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses opening of World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has witnessed the opening of the 8th World Investment Forum, organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 16th to 20th October 2023.

The opening was attended by José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo; Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyz Republic; Manoa Seru Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications in the Republic of Fiji; Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development; and Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed highlighted that hosting the Global Investment Forum in the UAE for the first time underscores the country’s significant role in enhancing the global economy by facilitating trade and investment and by creating a business-friendly environment. He added that it also reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to promoting innovation, adopting sustainability standards, and building strategic partnerships with investment organisations around the world.

His Highness emphasised the role of the forum as a platform for addressing current challenges and devising strategies to ensure a sustainable future based on a common vision that fosters global development and progress. This is achieved through channelling investments into sustainable projects in key priority sectors, including renewable energy, healthcare, smart infrastructure development, and the advancement of cutting-edge technological solutions to solve developmental challenges, and to build a knowledge-based global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled met with a group of government officials, decision-makers, business leaders, investors, and representatives from local and international institutions and companies, with whom he discussed the latest developments in the global investment landscape. His Highness also highlighted a range of potential investment opportunities in the UAE, in addition to a number of initiatives that promote sustainable development, such as the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Sheikh Khaled toured the event exhibition, alongside H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The 8th edition of the forum, which is organised under the theme ‘Investing in Sustainable Development’, brings together more than 7,000 government officials, decision-makers, business leaders and investors from 160 countries to discuss key issues including climate action, clean energy, health care and food security.

Organised with the support of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the event highlights key aspects and programmes of the ‘Falcon Economy’, which is leading Abu Dhabi to the next stage of economic diversification, and promoting the transition to a smart and circular economy that drives sustainable development. In addition, the forum features discussion sessions and interactive workshops to showcase the Make in the Emirates initiative, which is advancing the UAE’s industrial sector in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.