Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of multi-year partnership agreement between Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and National Basketball Association

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has witnessed the signing of a ground-breaking multi-year partnership agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and the National Basketball Association that will see Abu Dhabi host the first NBA games in the Gulf region.

During the signing of the agreement, Sheikh Khaled commented on the welcome addition of even more high-profile sports events to Abu Dhabi’s events Calendar, which would lead to increased take-up of the sport and the creation of more grass-roots programmes, as well as inspire more people to lead active, healthy lives.

He added that it would also further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a host destination for global sports events.

The first two games will be held during the NBA preseason in October 2022. The partnership also includes fan events featuring current and former NBA players, Jr. NBA Leagues for school-age players, a series of NBA Fit Clinics and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

Visit Abu Dhabi, part of DCT – Abu Dhabi, will be the official tourism destination partner of the NBA in China, Europe, the middle East and North Africa.