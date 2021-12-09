UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Signing Of 10-year Contract Extension To Host Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of 10-year contract extension to host Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has witnessed the signing of an extended 10-year agreement between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and the Formula One Group to host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until 2030.

The event, which will continue to be hosted at Yas Marina Circuit, will remain the final race of the F1 season for an additional ten years, further spotlighting the emirate as a global sports, entertainment and tourist hub.

After the signing, Sheikh Khaled participated in a pit lane walk at the remodeled Yas Marina Circuit. Sheikh Khaled also toured the sponsors’ pavilions and previewed the 2022 Formula 1 car.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, said, "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and tv viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy."

Formula 1’s President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, commented, "We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement.

We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made. The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us."

Mohammed Bin Sulayem, former Emirati Rally Driver, FIA Vice President and President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), concluded, "I have immense pride in my country’s commitment to motorsports, and their investment at a community level to grow the sport and offer world-class opportunities. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a one-of-a-kind showcase of Abu Dhabi on a global scale. To have the commitment that it will be the final feature on the F1 Calendar for at least another 10-years is a testament to the unwavering support of all stakeholders involved."

Yas Marina Circuit hosted its inaugural race in 2009, quickly earning favoured status among local, regional, and international fans. With a global reputation as a world-class destination, Abu Dhabi’s iconic day-into-evening race welcomes 125,000 spectators each year – nearly half of whom travel from overseas to experience the warm hospitality of the UAE and its growing number of hotels and attractions.

