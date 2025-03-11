Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreement between Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Nova Sky Stories, Analog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Colorado-based Nova Sky Stories, and Abu Dhabi-headquartered Analog, an Emirati company, specialised in physical intelligence and mixed reality.

Through this multi-year partnership agreement, Abu Dhabi is set to launch a pioneering initiative that will integrate cutting-edge drone technology into large-scale immersive storytelling, further solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation in culture and entertainment.

The synchronised drone performances will create artistic narratives across multiple iconic locations, weaving together the emirate’s rich heritage and dynamic future.

It will introduce the world’s most advanced fleet of 10,000 light-show drones, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, blending cultural narratives with advanced drone technology to create immersive experiences.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “By harnessing innovative technologies, we are finding new and immersive ways to share our vision and culture with the world. At the intersection of creativity and entertainment, this partnership with Nova Sky and Analog will challenge convention, raising the bar for what residents and visitors can experience.

These visual spectacles reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leading position in entertainment innovation, delivering experiential and memorable moments for all.”

Kimbal Musk, CEO and Co-Founder of Nova Sky Stories, said, “We are excited to be part of this partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi. With this pioneering initiative, Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of embracing innovation and will have the largest fleet of the most advanced light drones in the world for storytelling and entertainment. Nova empowers the world’s greatest artists and musicians to bring their art to the sky and we cannot wait to show the world what is possible with a fleet this size.”

Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO of Analog, said: “Abu Dhabi’s skyline is set to become a dynamic canvas for storytelling. We are painting holographic stories in the sky, fusing tradition with next-generation technology so audiences can feel that spark of wonder only possible when imagination meets reality.

At Analog, we exist to birth new realities, and in partnership with Nova Sky Stories, DCT Abu Dhabi is reimagining what entertainment can be—one that honours Abu Dhabi’s heritage and sets the bar for immersive experiences worldwide.”

Powered by real-time synchronisation and adaptive intelligence, these dynamic drone formations will reimagine the possibilities of live entertainment, making Abu Dhabi’s skyline an evolving canvas for innovation.