Khaled Bin Mohamed Visits Dubai Airshow On Its Final Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:15 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed visits Dubai Airshow on its final day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the Dubai Airshow 2021 on its final day and witnessed the latest technologies in the defence industry, including state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the tour, His Highness visited various national stands, including those of China and Russia, as well as UAE companies Edge Group and International Golden Group.

This year’s edition of the Dubai Airshow features more than 20 national pavilions, along with an aircraft display of more than 160 commercial, military, and private jets.

