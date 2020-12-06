UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Al Dhaheri Named Chancellor Of Mohamed Bin Zaued University For Humanities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

Khalid Al Dhaheri named Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zaued University for Humanities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Dr.

Khalid Salem Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri as Chancellor of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Abu Dhabi Salem December 2020

Recent Stories

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 40th edition of GITEX

1 minute ago

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

2 hours ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.