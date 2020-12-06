Khalid Al Dhaheri named Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zaued University for Humanities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Dr.

Khalid Salem Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri as Chancellor of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.