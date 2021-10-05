Khalid Al Qasimi Opens 48th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman for Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, opened on Tuesday the 48th edition of the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES), MENA’s largest specialised jewellery and watch trade fair, which is held under H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day event sees the participation of nearly 350 exhibitors of world-leading companies of the watch and jewellery design and manufacturing, alongside the participation of local jewellers and Emirati designers.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi toured the show and met with a number of foreign and Emirati exhibitors and officials.

He was briefed on the latest products, technologies and innovative solutions in the gold industry, and learnt about the reality of the gold and jewelry trade and was also introduced to the newest collections and innovations in the field of watches and jewelry and the latest fashion designs.

During the tour, Sheikh Khalid was accompanied by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of SCCI, Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, Shirley Aguilar, Guatemala's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

"The WJMES's outstanding global reputation clearly reflects the leading status of the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of international exhibitions and its success in organising and hosting many regional and international exhibitions and forums covering industrial, commercial and cultural sectors," Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi said.

He attributed the emirate's successes in this regard to the economic diversification policy by enhancing the competitiveness of the exhibition industry and directing it towards supporting various economic sectors, lauding the Expo Centre Sharjah's efforts in organising this event and its keenness to provide the best services to the exhibitors.

The opening ceremony was also attended by a number of board members of the SCCI, government officials, official figures, a crowd of merchants, and representatives of the gold and jewelry sector.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, expressed his utmost thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage of the event. He said that the event has wide reputation among a businessmen, investors, and workers in the gold industry and is considered one of the largest international economic events hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Owais noted that the number of companies specialising in the manufacture and trade of gold and registered with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry amounted to 425 companies, which reflects the leading position of Sharjah as a regional hub for jewelry and watch trade.

For his part, Al Midfa said, "WJMES has become a leading regional and international platform. This is enshrined in the keenness of the most important and long-established brands to participate in the event, which brings them closer to a large segment of consumers and consolidates their presence in regional markets."

The Show opens doors to visitors, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 12:00 to 22:00, Thursday from 12:00 to 23:00, and Friday from 15:00 to 23:00.