Khalid Al Qasimi stresses importance of ‘Aman’ in protecting residents, property in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Eng. Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Prevention and Safety Authority in Sharjah, has said that a safety device "Aman" plays a vital role in contributing to the protection of the lives of residents during a fire, calling on the owners of real estate and facilities in the Emirate of Sharjah to speed up registration in the system because of the many benefits that accrue to residents and properties alike.

"The importance of installing an early warning system "Aman" comes within the framework of the authority's commitment to the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the security of the population and protect lives and property," he said.

"Aman" is the system approved in the Emirate of Sharjah under Executive Council Resolution No. 20 of 2019, which requires industrial and commercial facilities and residential buildings to install the system to protect community members from fire hazards around the clock.

The security system contributed to providing the highest levels of protection and safety in Sharjah, following a fire in one of the apartments in the tower, equipped with Aman - a safety net supervised by the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, and implemented by SANED Facility Management. Aman connects the fire systems in the facilities to the Operations Room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the SANED Operations Room to reduce the response time to deal with fires.

From his side, Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of SANED, said that the safety device had achieved a quantum leap in the early detection of fires and protecting individuals and property. He called on everyone in Sharjah to take the initiative to install a safety device to ensure their safety and the safety of their belongings.

He mentioned that more than 6,940 safety devices were installed and registered in various regions of Sharjah during the first half of this year. "It aligned with the team’s schedule and plan to cover all facilities, residential, commercial and industrial areas. It is mandatory for all facilities in the emirate to apply the highest levels of prevention and safety," he said.

SANED Facility Management is owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. "It provides facilities management services, building maintenance, and related technical services to commercial and government entities, in addition to energy management and sustainable initiatives, as part of its comprehensive services in energy management and sustainability of buildings and facilities. In addition, the support team provides specialised technical assistance in the security and safety of installations and facilities," Al Ketbi said.