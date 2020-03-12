Khalid bin Mohamed attends first Higher Committee of Digital Government meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has attended the first meeting of the Higher Committee of the Digital Government.

During the meeting, a governance framework plan for digital transition across Abu Dhabi was discussed. The plan aims to accelerate the digital transition across various fields by implementing modern solutions and technologies, with a number of relevant digital projects and initiatives reviewed at the meeting as well.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed hailed the launch of the 'Digital Month' initiative which aims to enhance the government’s digital systems, emphasise the role of digital solutions in realizing the goals of Abu Dhabi’s digital community.

He assured that by the end of 2020, Abu Dhabi would have achieved a qualitative move in the concept of government services, as well as transitioning towards the digital future, and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading regional and global centre for digital development.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed said that Abu Dhabi is moving steadily in order to implement the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to promote the government’s systems by applying the latest international standards, and working collaboratively to enhance integrated government processes across the emirate.

His Highness mentioned that through the past few years Abu Dhabi has made strides towards digital transitions and solutions which serve the community.

He also emphasised the importance of having updated technologies in order to keep pace with the rapid global changes in the various sectors - particularly in modern industries, as that will help enhance and increase the competency and effectiveness.

The Abu Dhabi government has provided more than 1,000 government services through digital platforms, and more than eight million digital transactions were completed in 2019; saving more than 300,000 workdays on the government employees, and more than 16 million visits to customer care centres.