(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, said that the Zayed Humanitarian Day will live on in the conscience as an unforgettable remembrance.

“This remarkable day will remain indelible in the memories of the Emirati people and the rest of the world," Sheikh Khalid added in statements marking the Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

"It represents an everlasting memory in which we recall the values of giving that were established by the role model of humanity and pioneer of charitable work," he added, noting that the life of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will continue to be a lighthouse that guides both current and future generations.