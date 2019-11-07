Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year Culture Sector Strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today visited Abu Dhabi Cultural Agenda exhibition, being organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The exhibition, recently inaugurated by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, gives a comprehensive overview of Abu Dhabi’s five-year Culture Sector Strategy, highlighting the achievements to date and the upcoming projects that are transforming Abu Dhabi into a world-class cultural capital.

DCT Abu Dhabi officials gave Sheikh Khalid a comprehensive overview of Abu Dhabi’s five-year Culture Sector Strategy, highlighting the achievements to date and the upcoming projects that are transforming Abu Dhabi into a world-class cultural capital. They informed him that the Abu Dhabi Cultural Agenda will generate 45,000 job opportunities by 2024, attract eight million visitors to Abu Dhabi cultural events and increase contribution of the cultural and creative sector in the emirate's gross domestic product to AED28 billion.

Sheikh Khalid, who was accompanied by Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, was also briefed about progress of construction on the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, which will narrate the story of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, and highlight the history of the region and its cultural connections with countries around the world.

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, the coming museum is the most high-profile project in Abu Dhabi’s cultural plan.

DCT-Abu Dhabi developed the emirate’s Culture Sector Strategy to strengthen the foundations and infrastructure of Abu Dhabi’s cultural ecosystem. To achieve this, five strategic objectives were set: To preserve and sustain Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage; to increase awareness of, and engagement with, cultural heritage and the arts; to stimulate creativity as a driver for education and social change; to build and enable capacity in Abu Dhabi’s culture sector; and lastly, to contribute to economic growth and diversification.