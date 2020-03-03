UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Briefed On Progress Of Work At Abu Dhabi Centre For Emergency Management

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress of work at Abu Dhabi Centre for Emergency Management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, accompanied by Members of the Executive Committee, was briefed on the progress of work at the Abu Dhabi Centre for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid listened to an explanation about the capabilities of the Operations Centre that enable it to carry out its duties efficiently and effectively, and the advanced capabilities in terms of systems and technologies used and the qualified human resources, which enhance the ability of assessing and managing risks by analysing accurate data in continuous coordination with authorities.

H.H. reviewed the preventative and precautionary measures implemented according to a scientific and professional strategy within the Centre scope of competence to ensure the highest levels of control to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and coordination mechanisms with the relevant authorities to ensure the efficiency of the processes and measures taken to ensure the safety of all community members.

Sheikh Khalid expressed his appreciation toward the efforts made around the clock by the team, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's keenness to ensure the highest levels of reassurance and societal stability.

He expressed his confidence in the level of readiness and professionalism of the Centre, and the preparations to face any emergency, by keeping pace with the latest international regulations, practices and standards.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

2 minutes ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund and startAD announce winning project ..

47 minutes ago

FNC passes three bills

1 hour ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

1 hour ago

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T2 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.