Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress of work at Abu Dhabi Centre for Emergency Management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, accompanied by Members of the Executive Committee, was briefed on the progress of work at the Abu Dhabi Centre for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid listened to an explanation about the capabilities of the Operations Centre that enable it to carry out its duties efficiently and effectively, and the advanced capabilities in terms of systems and technologies used and the qualified human resources, which enhance the ability of assessing and managing risks by analysing accurate data in continuous coordination with authorities.

H.H. reviewed the preventative and precautionary measures implemented according to a scientific and professional strategy within the Centre scope of competence to ensure the highest levels of control to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and coordination mechanisms with the relevant authorities to ensure the efficiency of the processes and measures taken to ensure the safety of all community members.

Sheikh Khalid expressed his appreciation toward the efforts made around the clock by the team, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's keenness to ensure the highest levels of reassurance and societal stability.

He expressed his confidence in the level of readiness and professionalism of the Centre, and the preparations to face any emergency, by keeping pace with the latest international regulations, practices and standards.