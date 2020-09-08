UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Checks On Patients Injured In The Gas-related Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients injured in the gas-related incident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited Sheikh Shakbout Medical City, SSMC, to check on those injured in the gas-related incident that took place in one of the restaurants on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum St. in Abu Dhabi last week.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed wished them a rapid recovery. He also directed the Department of Community of Development to attend to those affected in this incident to ensure a full recovery.

Sheikh Khalid instructed relevant entities in the emirate to review safety and security requirements for buildings’ gas transportation and storage, based on Abu Dhabi's laws and regulations, and to update them in line with best international practice to ensure the community's safety

