Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed explores health sector developments in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, held a virtual meeting with a number of officials from the Abu Dhabi Health Department.

At the video conference meeting, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed checked on developments in the health sector, and praised the extraordinary efforts of frontline teams in Abu Dhabi for their professional and technical efforts during the current period.

Their excellent performance is, he said, "deeply appreciated by our wise leaders."

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdul Allah Al Hamid, Chairman of the Department of Health, Dr. Matar Saeed El Neyadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Head of the medical response team, and a number of officials from various divisions of the Department of Health.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest updates to the current situation, as well as the work of frontline teams, and the provision of quality healthcare services to the community.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed was also briefed on data from testing centers across Abu Dhabi emirate. The discussed the centres’ role in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s ability to monitor cases of Coronavirus, which places the UAE high on the list of nations for numbers of tests performed per capita.

His Highness was also briefed on the level of readiness of field hospitals, which have been established and equipped according to the best specifications in order to meet the requirements of the current health situation.

Khalid bin Mohamed also checked on treatment and quarantine centers, and endeavours being taken to ensure the safety of the community as a top priority.

He praised all efforts being taken by those working in the health sector, which reflect the values of diligence, responsibility, generosity and cohesion in Emirati society.