Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed explores remote learning developments in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has participated in a video conference meeting, during which he checked up on the developments and outcomes to date of the remote learning process in schools and universities across the emirate.

During the meeting with Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Sara Musallam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, they discussed updates on educational and technical aspects of the remote learning process, and of the parties involved.

Mechanisms and procedures taken by the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, to overcome challenges facing students, teachers and educational institutions were reviewed, with the aim of achieving the best possible outcomes to create an educational environment that will help to enhance students’ knowledge.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed was also briefed on ADEK and its partners’ efforts to ensure that the necessary remote learning applications are delivered and maintained, and that staff are receiving training to work with them, in line with remote learning requirements.

Concluding the meeting, His Highness emphasised the importance of providing proper educational tools that meet the needs of all students. He praised initiatives recently launched in Abu Dhabi aimed at supporting families of students during the current situation, to ensure that that their learning journey continues uninterrupted.

Sheikh Khalid took a virtual tour of Charter Schools in Abu Dhabi. The Charter Schools project is an initiative launched under the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme, Ghadan 21, as part of its social pillar, which aims to equip the next generation with the skills required to address future challenges and deliver the national vision of a sustainable, knowledge-based and competitive economy.

During the virtual tour, Sheikh Khalid engaged with several students at Al Rayana School as they interacted with their peers and teacher during a distance learning session conducted via video conferencing technology. Al Rayana School was the first school launched in 2018 as part of the Charter Schools project, spearheaded by ADEK.

His Highness was briefed on the educational framework followed at Charter Schools as well as an overview of the workings of distance learning. The tour shed light on the key recent achievements of distance learning, due in large part to the robust strategy set in place to ensure its outcomes are in line with the government’s goals and aspirations.

Musallam explained the objectives of the Charter Schools project, which employs a students-first approach, aimed at delivering a ‘third education’ model in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ADEK Chairperson said, "We are delighted to host H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, not only for a virtual visit of one of our Charter Schools, but to have him attend one of our distance learning classes as well. This visit is indicative of the unwavering support of our wise leadership to build and develop an innovative and sustainable education sector in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the Emirate’s position as a leading hub for education both regionally and internationally, whilst also contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy."

Khulood Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Education Partnerships Sector and Project Manager of the Charter Schools project at ADEK, also participated in the virtual tour.