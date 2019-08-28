Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to develop Arabic Language and Poetry Programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Committee, gave directives during a meeting of the committee to develop new programmes and comprehensive initiatives that will enhance the Arabic language and foster the skill of storytelling through poetry, encouraging and engaging the community with this unique aspect of local heritage.

The chairman’s directives are in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to preserve Emirati identity and the Arabic language, to document traditional and cultural practices, and to conserve national heritage in order to pass it on to current and future generations, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global cultural hub.

Historically, poetry has been a central part of the UAE’s identity and has served as a platform for documenting activities in society. The directives will drive the creation of new programmes that will revive these traditions, reconnect new generations with these arts and teach youth how to communicate through poetry.