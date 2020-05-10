Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates the Single Window of Logistics & Trade in Abu Dhabi, inspects logistic development projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the Single Window of Logistics & Trade in Abu Dhabi during a visit to Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed has been briefed on development plans in presence of Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and senior officials from government entities in Abu Dhabi.

The Advanced Trade & Logistics Platform, ATLP, the Single Window of trade in Abu Dhabi aims to facilitate trade through sea, land, air, industrial and free zones, in addition to enhancing customer and stakeholder experience within the trade and logistics sectors.

The Single Window of trade in Abu Dhabi is developed and operated by Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports’ subsidiary, and under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The visit included a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects in various phases of development at KIZAD, and inspection of Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics’ Cold Storage Warehouse, a brand new 19,000 sqm facility located in KIZAD, one of the largest facilities of its type constructed in Abu Dhabi.

Capable of storing over 35,000 pallets at temperatures ranging from 24 degrees Celcius to -26 degrees Celcius the new facility will be a welcome addition to KIZAD’s flourishing food cluster.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid expressed his satisfaction with the efforts made to facilitate trade through innovative digital solutions, as well as the pace of development of the vital projects in KIZAD.

He praised Abu Dhabi Ports’ vital role in creating a sustainable infrastructure and ultra-modern logistics facilities, supporting the vision of the leadership and the Government of Abu Dhabi to create a world-class sustainable and diversified economy, in addition to contributing to the UAE Government’s national food security strategy.

Other development updates presented Sheikh Khalid included the KIZAD Logistics Parks Phase 1 & 2 which are fully occupied, and the under-progress 78 modular warehousing units in Phase 3 which are set to be delivered to customers in the summer of this year.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid was also briefed on the progress of all ongoing projects, including the upcoming Truck Plaza with a community centre, truck parking and convenience facilities, mosque and a fuel station, staff accommodation spread over 165,000 square metres with residential and recreational facilities for the operative staff working in KIZAD, and additional warehouses for general purpose, food and pharmaceutical storage both within the Free Zone and the Domestic Economic Zone to meet the growing demand.

New KIZAD HQ complex and a food hub in KIZAD Area "B" was also showcased during the tour.

Welcoming H.H. Sheikh Khalid, Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "It is an honor to have His Highness inaugurate the Single Window of Logistics and Trade. His Highness’s active interest reflects the leadership’s keenness to support the development efforts, and inspires us to continue working to create more opportunities that enhance the competitive advantages of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and devise solutions that support the diversification of the country’s economy and translate the government's ambitions into reality."

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said: "HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed’s interest and attention to develop vital projects that enhance the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reflect our leadership’s wise vision for building a competitive global economic centre through advanced digital infrastructure that facilitates trade, attracts investments and supports economic growth.The Single Window for Logistics and Trade project is a strategic step towards enhancing the business environment and advances the various sectors in the emirate."

Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Logistics Development said: "The inauguration of the Single Window of Logistics and Trade in Abu Dhabi is a culmination of the collaborative efforts by entities from government and private sectors towards implementing the trade facilitation roadmap to accelerate trade and logistic services, ultimately enhancing Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness regionally and globally."

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports said: "As one of the leading trade enablers in the middle East, Abu Dhabi Ports derives its power from the synergies created by the various subsidiaries within the group working seamlessly to achieve the vision of the government and its leadership."

"We will continue to provide innovative trade solutions that link our physical infrastructure with our digital prowess to help our customers enhance their business, as we continue to enhance our contribution to the national economy, and maintain Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading economy in the region."