Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Abu Dhabi Youth Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today inspected the Abu Dhabi Youth Centre, where he was briefed on its progress and final design.

Sheikh Khalid was accompanied by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Federal Foundation for the Youth.

Sheikh Khalid toured the various sections and facilities of the centre, which has a capacity of 2,000 people and is the largest youth centre in the country.

Sheikh Khalid said that Emirati youth centres have become cultural destinations and leading global models of empowering the youth and improving their skills.

The UAE’s youth have made their mark on the country’s overall development process and have become effective partners, through their ideas, actions and achievements, he added.

Al Mazrui stated that the UAE believes in the capabilities of its people and their ability to achieve excellence and leadership, and is providing them with support and care while pointing out their participation in initiatives and projects related to them, including youth centres, stems from the approach of the UAE’s leadership and its belief in their creative ideas.

She then thanked Sheikh Khalid for his visit and his continued monitoring and guidance.

The centre is located in an area of 4,500-square metres and offers over 20 creative services.