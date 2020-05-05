UrduPoint.com
Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Launches ‘Abu Dhabi Inspires’ To Transform Adversity Into Opportunity

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has launched Abu Dhabi Inspires, a programme of initiatives that transform adversity into opportunity.

Launched in order to drive forward innovative responses to current realities, Abu Dhabi Inspires will include initiatives that capture emerging opportunities and tap into new trends.

The programme promotes agile thinking in government and in the community, supporting bright minds to invent, develop and launch tangible ideas that will have a positive impact on people now and into the future.

"At the most challenging times, innovation brings new perspectives and creates a path forward. Through Abu Dhabi Inspires, we seek to support timely concepts, substantial ideas, and fresh solutions, exploring possibilities that can reshape our world," said H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed.

Three pillars define the focus of the programme and initiatives under the 'Abu Dhabi Inspires' umbrella that may answer one, two, or all of these goals: -Virtual Experiences – connecting people online to educate, engage and entertain, with a focus on youth and skills development.

-Constant Innovation – investing in game-changing sectors for Abu Dhabi and the world, with a focus on tech based innovation.

-Community Solidarity – enhancing social consciousness and personal wellbeing through educational and motivational activities.

A series of initiatives led by government entities will be unveiled in the coming weeks under these three pillars. Each one provides fresh possibilities in the short-term, while continuing to deliver on Abu Dhabi’s long-term plans – encouraging skill-building, investing in tech-based innovation and supporting inclusive wellbeing.

Abu Dhabi Inspires is also an invitation. The programme will welcome input from members of the community, from businesses to individuals.

For details of initiatives and how to get involved will be announced over the coming days and weeks, follow @admediaoffice and #AbuDhabiInspires for news and updates.

