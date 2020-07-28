Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas North

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) In line with the development vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure social stability and raise the quality of living for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today launched the Baniyas North residential project.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid also approved the awarding of the contract for developing the project’s first phase to Modon Properties. The contract, which is worth AED 3.2 billion, is to build 1,365 houses for citizens and is part of the Ghadan 21 programme.

The contract for phase two of the project is to be awarded within the next six months, to ensure completion as early as possible.

The announcement was made during the visit of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed to the sales centre at Baniyas North, which is being developed by Modon Properties, Modon, part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

Modon is mandated by the Government of Abu Dhabi to develop integrated tourism destinations for residents, citizens, and visitors, alongside creating sustainable residential communities, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADHA, Department of Municipalities and Transport and Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

During the visit, Sheikh Khalid viewed the masterplan for Baniyas North, a strategic project which will provide an outstanding standard of living for UAE citizens. The project includes diverse community activities and services and is being developed in line with the highest sustainability standards.

Sheikh Khalid stressed the importance of developing suitable housing for Abu Dhabi citizens, as a key component of family and social stability, and that the leadership gives high priority to housing as part of its keenness to ensure a comfortable and modern standard of living for citizens.

Sheikh Khalid also emphasised the importance of involving entities across the country and enhancing public and private cooperation in the development of integrated residential communities. This builds on the achievements of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in the housing sector to ensure a wider range of sustainable housing options that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and help transform it into one of the most liveable cities in the world.

The infrastructure works for the first phase will begin in August 2020, and will cover over 3,112,375 square metres, or 30 per cent of the total project area.

The project will include bicycle lanes, pedestrian walkways 350m away from neighbourhood (5 minutes’ walk away), shaded walkways, trees and landscaping suitable for the climate. Community agriculture will include longitudinal gardens such as Sikka and Baraha and will be located near the Zayed Agricultural Centre and Baniyas sports and Cultural Centre.

According to the signed contracts, the contractors will be responsible for developing the infrastructure works for the first phase. This will include the construction of internal and external roads, street lighting, the water and sewage networks, rainwater drainage systems and works to lower groundwater levels.

Additionally, the works will cover the systems for fire services, traffic and electricity control, along with residential villa building works.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: "The development of the Baniyas North project is aligned with the leadership’s direction to provide a comfortable and happy lifestyle for citizens, strengthening family and social stability.

It also aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s approach to elevating the living standards of Emiratis, meeting their housing needs, and supporting social stability."

Al Suwaidi emphasised that Baniyas North will strengthen the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s efforts to achieve the goal of the social sector in the emirate to provide a decent lifestyle and suitable housing for all citizens. This supports the Authority’s mission to strengthen family cohesion and individual stability by providing suitable housing programmes, as well as encouraging private sector investment.

Abdulla Al Sahi, Chairman of Modon, said, "The Baniyas North project is one of a range of housing projects which Modon is developing, in line with strategy of the Abu Dhabi government. These projects will create residential neighbourhoods that fulfil citizens’ aspirations, by providing a range of neighbourhood facilities and community centres."

"We look forward to showing people the quality of design and housing they can expect for this project, which is strategically located in the north of the wider Baniyas development. Baniyas North will deliver high quality, individual villas and an authentic Emirati environment, it will also adhere to the highest sustainability standards, offering citizens homes that caters to all their needs."

Basheer Khalfan Al Mehairbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority said, "The Baniyas North Housing project reflects the leadership’s priority to support the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to achieve housing stability for Emirati families. This project contributes to the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to deliver connected, diverse and sustainable residential communities for citizens, in line with the goals of the Abu Dhabi Plan.

The Baniyas North project is one of a range of citizen housing projects which Modon is implementing and aims to provide an ideal residential environment for citizens to meet all their needs. The project is characterised by its focus on community agriculture, providing residents with an ideal environment that includes varied services and activities aligned with the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

The Baniyas North project will cover nine million square metres, with a range of building designs that combine heritage with modern design. It is only 25 minutes from Abu Dhabi City Centre, with E-11 to Dubai and the E-22 to Al Ain easily accessible and allowing short commutes. The development is also connected to the future Riyadh City and Zayed City.

The development will extend to over 3,400 villas, each with five or six extendable bedrooms, 43 community facilities including 24 mosques, three fuel stations, a civil defence centre, five community centres, four schools and two medical centres, in addition to parks and community agriculture.

The project will be delivered in two phases. Phase one includes infrastructure works and the construction of 1,365 villas. The infrastructure works will service ten community facilities, including eight mosques, a school and a government centre. Awarding of phase two is expected within Q1 of 2021.

The Baniyas North project is one of the largest and most important residential projects to be launching this year. The project enjoys a distinctive, strategic location and will utilise exceptional design to encourage healthy lifestyles, whilst adhering to the highest environmental sustainability standards.